CMH Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UNH traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $491.04. The company had a trading volume of 109,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.39. The company has a market cap of $462.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $348.50 and a 1 year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.