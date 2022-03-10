CMH Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $18,206,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $263.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $188.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $283.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

