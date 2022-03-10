CMH Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,724 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 309.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 67,979 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.39. 2,344,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,460,066. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.