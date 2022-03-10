CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 42,316 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CMH Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,316 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises approximately 2.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 249.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 786.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,062,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,210,000 after acquiring an additional 942,751 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 30.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,969 shares of company stock worth $2,729,066 over the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $3.23 on Thursday, reaching $63.17. 156,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,964,110. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

