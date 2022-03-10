CMH Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 147,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,014. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $82.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.