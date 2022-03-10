CMH Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for about 1.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICF traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,314 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

