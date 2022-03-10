CMH Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,764 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Fiserv by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.91. 205,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,979. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

