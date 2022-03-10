CMH Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,888 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Shares of RTX stock remained flat at $$98.52 during trading hours on Thursday. 220,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,132,250. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.63 and a one year high of $104.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

