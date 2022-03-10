CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) will announce $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.79. CNX Resources reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:CNX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.37. 192,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,662. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 774.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 98,375 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,323,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.