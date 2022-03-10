Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 106,521 shares.The stock last traded at $51.42 and had previously closed at $52.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. HSBC downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 485,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth $8,959,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

