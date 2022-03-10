Coldstack (CLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $932,241.90

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Coldstack has a market cap of $932,241.90 and $191,956.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.21 or 0.06582715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,469.16 or 1.00162359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042019 BTC.

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

