Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 58 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive has a payout ratio of 50.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,383,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $73.34 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

