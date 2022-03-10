Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Colliers International Group worth $45,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,929,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,601,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 117,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.94.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Colliers International Group Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.