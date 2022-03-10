Colliers Securities Weighs in on inTEST Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for inTEST in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

INTT opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 14.5% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the third quarter worth about $418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

