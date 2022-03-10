Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLPBY shares. DNB Markets upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cheuvreux upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,055.67.

Shares of CLPBY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 141,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

