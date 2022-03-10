Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 768,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $165.80 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $156.51 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

