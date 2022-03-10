Comerica Bank Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,645,000 after buying an additional 125,501 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 386,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 88.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.37.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

