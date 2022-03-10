Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,966,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,981,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,428,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 364,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,209,000 after buying an additional 283,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.34 and a 200 day moving average of $105.94. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

