Commercial Metals (CMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $2,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

