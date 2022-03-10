Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Down 92.0% in February

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the February 13th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,123. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

