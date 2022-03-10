Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PASTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €27.00 ($29.35) to €24.00 ($26.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

PASTF stock remained flat at $$36.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.