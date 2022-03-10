Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

SID stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. 372,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,005. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at $148,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

