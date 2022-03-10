Comparing 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) and Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF)

Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Rating) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Melco International Development alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Melco International Development and 5N Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco International Development 0 1 1 0 2.50 5N Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00

5N Plus has a consensus price target of $4.08, indicating a potential upside of 140.20%. Given 5N Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Melco International Development.

Profitability

This table compares Melco International Development and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A 5N Plus 1.48% 4.45% 2.36%

Risk & Volatility

Melco International Development has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Melco International Development and 5N Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco International Development $1.73 billion N/A -$817.21 million N/A N/A 5N Plus $209.99 million 0.72 $3.11 million $0.04 42.51

5N Plus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Melco International Development.

Summary

5N Plus beats Melco International Development on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Melco International Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It is also involved in the integrated casino and entertainment resort development, and related operations; and operation of satellite casinos. In addition, the company provides financing, management, and property investment services. Further, it develops and operates social gaming platforms, as well as operates electronic gaming machines. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

5N Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

5N Plus, Inc. engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, animal feed additive, catalytic and extractive, as well as various industrial materials. The company was founded by Jacques L’Écuyer and Marc Suys on June 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.