Comparing NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) & LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

NeoMagic and LightPath Technologies are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A LightPath Technologies -12.90% -14.34% -9.22%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NeoMagic and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.73, suggesting a potential upside of 70.47%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoMagic and LightPath Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.54 -$3.18 million ($0.18) -12.17

NeoMagic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LightPath Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NeoMagic has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats NeoMagic on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoMagic Company Profile

NeoMagic Corp. designs and delivers consumer electronic device solutions with semiconductors and software for video, television, imaging, graphics, and audio. The company was founded by Prakash C. Agarwal and Clement Leung in May 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology. The firm supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

