Comparing Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) & Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Oxford Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oxford Industries and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Industries 8.81% 24.09% 11.96% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oxford Industries and Cenntro Electric Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Industries 1 1 2 0 2.25 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oxford Industries currently has a consensus price target of $113.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.26%. Given Oxford Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oxford Industries is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Risk and Volatility

Oxford Industries has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Industries and Cenntro Electric Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Industries $748.83 million 1.89 -$95.69 million $5.55 15.07 Cenntro Electric Group $52.49 million 1.50 -$44.82 million N/A N/A

Cenntro Electric Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oxford Industries.

Summary

Oxford Industries beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc. engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

