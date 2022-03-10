Comparing Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) & Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.0% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Streamline Health Solutions and Web Blockchain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -53.81% -30.22% -20.45% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Web Blockchain Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $11.35 million 5.75 $300,000.00 ($0.20) -6.85 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Streamline Health Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats Web Blockchain Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services. The company was founded by J. Brian Patsy in October 1989 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Web Blockchain Media (Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media, Inc. engages in asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. It currently builds out channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted television around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. The company was founded by Steve Slome and Lee Zuckerman on March 22, 1994 and is headquartered in Studio City, CA.

