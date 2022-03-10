Compound (COMP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $58.19 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Compound coin can now be bought for approximately $102.28 or 0.00260599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $676.47 million and $58.19 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,613,945 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

