Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.65

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.65 and traded as high as C$5.53. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.49, with a volume of 71,482 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.65. The company has a market cap of C$441.04 million and a P/E ratio of 24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total value of C$62,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,796,818.40. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$42,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,634,897.76.

About Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

