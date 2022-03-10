Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) SVP James Patrick Murphy Sells 1,238 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $41,856.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.50. 101,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 120,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.