Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

