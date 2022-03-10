Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.01 Million

Analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) to post $84.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.43 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $70.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $363.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.84 million to $364.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $388.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $389.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $87.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $426.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 34,145.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

