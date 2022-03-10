Conflux Network Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,610.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.47 or 0.06592690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.03 or 0.00261665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.40 or 0.00733988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00067887 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.27 or 0.00443584 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00396886 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

