Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) & Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Head-To-Head Survey

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Conformis shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Conformis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conformis has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Milestone Scientific and Conformis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Conformis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Conformis has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.68%. Given Conformis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conformis is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Conformis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -79.28% -39.43% -32.52% Conformis -2.42% -2.25% -1.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Conformis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $5.44 million 17.46 -$7.34 million ($0.09) -15.56 Conformis $99.86 million 1.33 -$2.41 million ($0.04) -17.87

Conformis has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific. Conformis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Milestone Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Conformis beats Milestone Scientific on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal. The company was founded by Philipp Lang in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

