Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

CNFR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.22% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conifer will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

