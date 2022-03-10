Connectome (CNTM) Tops One Day Volume of $1.82 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Connectome has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $142,031.55 and approximately $1.82 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00033635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00103384 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

