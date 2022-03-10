Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s previous close.

ED has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $20,911,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,771.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,104,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,871,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816,233 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $349,367,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $266,741,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

