Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,618 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.06% of Consolidated Water worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at $2,485,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 18.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 43,260 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.1% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 48,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $15.37.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

