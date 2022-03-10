Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Consolidated Water has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years.

Shares of CWCO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.80. 101,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,929. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Consolidated Water by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 58,306 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

