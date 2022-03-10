Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after buying an additional 910,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,542,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,975,000 after buying an additional 46,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after buying an additional 188,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

NYSE:STZ opened at $214.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.72 and its 200-day moving average is $226.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -715.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

