Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.76

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and traded as low as $7.05. Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 652,565 shares trading hands.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

