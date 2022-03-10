ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.31

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as low as $3.18. ContraFect shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 61,258 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFRX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ContraFect has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

