Contrasting Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Grupo Supervielle pays out -10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 54.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle $1.05 billion 0.17 $49.70 million ($0.10) -20.00 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $499.70 million 3.87 $162.67 million $3.26 11.02

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grupo Supervielle. Grupo Supervielle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grupo Supervielle and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Supervielle 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.76%. Given Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Grupo Supervielle.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Grupo Supervielle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle 1.00% 2.14% 0.30% Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 31.56% 17.03% 1.07%

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Grupo Supervielle on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons. The Corporate Banking segment focuses in advisory services at a corporate and financial level, as well as the administration of assets and loans targeted to big clients. The Treasury segment operates with Government Securities of the Group, syndicated loans, and financial lease. The Consumer segment consists of loans and other credit products targeted to middle and lower-middle income sectors and non-financial products and services. The Insurance segment comprises insurance products, with a focus on life insurance. The Asset Management and Other Services segment offers mutual funds and other products and services. The company was founded on October 8, 1979 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds. The Guernsey, The Bahamas, and Switzerland Bank segment provides wealth management only. The United Kingdom segment gives wealth management to individuals, family offices, and institutional and corporate clients. It also provides residential property lending services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

