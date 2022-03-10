Contrasting Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF – Get Rating) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Battle North Gold and Lithium Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lithium Americas 0 1 10 0 2.91

Battle North Gold presently has a consensus price target of $2.65, indicating a potential upside of 21.00%. Lithium Americas has a consensus price target of $39.89, indicating a potential upside of 41.15%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Battle North Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Battle North Gold and Lithium Americas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$36.23 million ($0.49) -57.67

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% Lithium Americas N/A -12.35% -9.16%

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Battle North Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Battle North Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

