Cook Protocol (COOK) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.06 or 0.06605308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,313.23 or 0.99872953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042105 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.