Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards Acquires 22,900 Shares

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards acquired 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,146.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CPS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,018. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $145.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.16.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,948 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,090,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after purchasing an additional 84,080 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,485.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 942,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

