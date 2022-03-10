Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Shares Down 0.1%

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.81. Approximately 7,704 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (OPPX)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.