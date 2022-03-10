Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Geodrill in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GEO stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,557. The company has a market cap of C$125.98 million and a PE ratio of 7.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.25. Geodrill has a 12 month low of C$1.75 and a 12 month high of C$2.99.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

