Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.77

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $9.80. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 1,702 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 346.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,161,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 901,750 shares in the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 804,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 135,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

