Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS) Insider Acquires £4,085.61 in Stock

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) insider Gareth Maitland Edwards acquired 24,033 shares of Cornerstone FS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £4,085.61 ($5,353.26).

CSFS stock traded up GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 19 ($0.25). The company had a trading volume of 111,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,304. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.18. Cornerstone FS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.55 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.90 ($0.84).

Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.

