Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS) Insider Acquires £4,085.61 in Stock

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) insider Gareth Maitland Edwards acquired 24,033 shares of Cornerstone FS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £4,085.61 ($5,353.26).
CSFS stock traded up GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 19 ($0.25). The company had a trading volume of 111,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,304. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.18. Cornerstone FS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.55 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63.90 ($0.84).
Cornerstone FS Company Profile
