Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $454.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $452.73 million to $455.80 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $529.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CRSR shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at $941,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at $22,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $42.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

